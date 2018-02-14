Handler Guillermo Fano with The Amazing Miss Andie, a three-and-a-half-year-old Newfoundland dog, in New York City after winning Best in Breed at the Westminster Dog Show 2018. (Cindy Savory Photo)

B.C. Newfie wins Best in Breed at Westminster Dog Show 2018

The Amazing Miss Andie made her debut at the New York City competition in 2017

A Newfoundland dog from Vancouver Island is once again flying home from the illustrious Westminster Dog Show with a prize ribbon, and this time around it’s for Best in Breed.

The Amazing Miss Andie made her debut at the New York competition last year and was awarded Best of Opposite Sex.

On Tuesday, the now three-and-a-half, 125-lbs dog captured the coveted Best in Breed at the 142nd competition at Madison Square Garden.

RELATED: A Westminster wow: Bichon frise becomes America’s top dog

RELATED: Ladysmith dog Miss Andie ‘amazes’ at Westminster show in New York

RELATED: Canadian dogs, judges and handlers head to Westminster dog show seeking glory

Co-owners Doug and Cindy Savory are members of the Nanaimo Kennel Club and live in rural Ladysmith.

Speaking to the Chronicle after last year’s Westminster show, Cindy described Miss Andie as an “all around dog” that not only does shows, but also obedience, carting and even a dance routine as part of the Island Canine Entertainers.

“They don’t come like this very often so we feel very fortunate,” she said. “She is one very solid girl. She’s definitely an attention draw as well.”

The Newfie was bred, and is also still co-owned by Joan Casler of Cobble Hill.

Miss Andie’s father HeartsEase King of the Jungle also competed at Westminster in 2015.

An invitation to be part of the New York dog show requires a top five ranking in the U.S., or securing a spot through a lottery.

The Savorys have owned Newfoundlands since the late 1980s, but Miss Andie is their first female.

 

