Thirty-year-old Johnathon Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is a suspect sought by Saanich Police. Submitted

B.C. nanny charged with sex abuse of 3 children

Saanich Police seek potential victims of Johnathon Lee Robichaud from Central Saanich

Saanich Police are concerned there may be more alleged victims after a nanny was charged with sex offences involving three children in the Greater Victoria area this summer.

Johnathon Lee Robichaud, 30, is facing one count of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

In a news release Friday, Saanich Police said a parent reported that her two sons, under the age of 10, may have been victims of sexual offences.

Robichaud has lived in the Greater Victoria area “for a significant period of time” and has had various employment and volunteer opportunities, including youth groups, church groups, child care facilities and before-after school programs, Sgt. Jereme Leslie said.

“He has also advertised himself on various nanny websites and via local classified advertisement sites.”

Robichaud is on conditions to not be in contact with children under the age of 16, not to attend recreation centres, day cares, schools, churches, parks or any other place a child under the age of 16 could reasonably be.

“As we’re unable to verify all the places [Robichaud] volunteered or worked with children we’re asking the public to contact us” Leslie said. “We all have a responsibility to protect children and we need the public’s help in assisting us.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the police are asking anyone who’s child has been alone with Robichaud to contact the Saanich Police department at 250-475-4756. This is a dedicated Information Line specific to this investigation.

