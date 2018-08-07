Shambhala Music Festival runs Aug. 10 to 13 at Salmo River Ranch. File photo

B.C. music festival invests in drug-testing tech

Salmo’s Shambhala Music Festival donated $10K to help purchase an FTIR Spectrometer

A West Kootenay music festival has invested money into new tech aimed at keeping its revelers from overdosing.

Shambhala Music Festival, which opens Friday near Salmo, announced last week it had donated $10,000 to complete a two-year fundraising campaign for an FTIR Spectrometer, which cost $42,000 and can detect ingredients in substances.

The tech is owned and operated by the AIDS Network Kootenay Outreach and Support Society (ANKORS), which has been providing drug checking at the festival for 16 years.

“Shambhala has supported ANKORS in this fundraising effort to obtain an FTIR Spectrometer for our community and to use at Shambhala every step of the way,” said ANKORS drug checking co-ordinator Chloe Sage in a statement.

“After two years we will finally see this instrument in action. I’m very excited to add the FTIR to our harm reduction service this year at Shambhala.”

A study earlier this year by ANKORS and Interior Health Authority found fentanyl in over two dozen drug tests at last year’s Shambhala.

Fentanyl was responsible for 81 per cent of the over 1,420 overdose deaths in B.C. last year.

Related:

Fentanyl found in over two dozen samples at Shambhala last year

Meet Doctor Shambhala

Previous story
WATCH: Punches are thrown inside B.C. nail salon over price dispute
Next story
Canadian laws could prevent emaciated killer whale from being treated

Just Posted

Interior Health Board announces new CEO

Susan Brown has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer for Interior Health, effective Oct. 29, 2018.

Electoral Director for RDEK Area C Rob Gay to seek fifth term

Rob Gay, Electoral Director for Area C of the Regional District of… Continue reading

Wildfire near Cranbrook is out, but conditions are heating up

Southeast Fire Centre urges residents to be extremely careful; Human-caused fires divert resources from naturally occuring wildfires.

Temps to heat up this week

Environment Canada forecasting highs of mid- to late-30 degrees C this week across B.C. Interior.

Chernove earns gold, defends world title

Cranbrook cyclist on top of the podium in road race, captures silver in time trial.

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

Canadian laws could prevent emaciated killer whale from being treated

J50, also known as Scarlet, is one of 75 southern resident killer whales in B.C.’s coastal waters

WATCH: Punches are thrown inside B.C. nail salon over price dispute

Both sides say the other is at fault for physical altercation inside Chilliwack’s HD Nails

Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic dispute with Canada: An explainer

Canada has said it’s alarmed by the move out of Saudi Arabia, but has not walked back the comments

B.C. music festival invests in drug-testing tech

Salmo’s Shambhala Music Festival donated $10K to help purchase an FTIR Spectrometer

B.C. intersection cameras now live around the clock

Speeders and red-light runners get tickets in the mail

Land-based fish farm proposed for Kootenays

Valhalla Aquaculture has applied for a licence to use Trozzo Creek as a water source

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Your husband crosses the line in his flirtations with another… Continue reading

Japan med school confirms altering scores to limit women

Tokyo Medical University systematically altered entrance exam scores for years to keep out female applicants and ensure more men became doctors.

Most Read