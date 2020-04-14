B.C. MP deletes tweet about Canadians returning to work if most COVID-19 deaths are in care homes

Local Conservative MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge was elected in October

MP Marc Dalton has deleted a tweet that asks whether it is time Canadians return to work if most COVID-19 related deaths in Canada are seniors in long-term care homes. (screen shot)

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge Conservative Member of Parliament Marc Dalton has deleted a tweet asking whether it was time Canadians return to work if most COVID-19 related deaths in Canada are seniors in long-term care homes.

“Most deaths are in care homes where average life expectancy is two years and 65 per cent usually pass in the first year,” the local MP said in a tweet.

Then he questioned whether it is “time to start moving Canada back to work.”

Dalton linked to a story from a national media outlet that reported on signs that parts of Canada might be starting to flatten the curve in the ongoing pandemic.

The tweet has since been deleted.

But not before many online took notice of Dalton’s comments.

Maple Ridge Coun. Kiersten Duncan said she hopes Dalton issues a formal apology.

“I’m sure it’s embarrassing but deleting a tweet that ironically said RT (retweet) is not enough,” she wrote in social media post.

MP Scott Duvall, the federal NDP’s critic for seniors’ issues called Dalton “shameful,” saying his comments bear similarities to Trump.

Dalton was sworn in as Conservative MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge in November after defeating Liberal incumbent Dan Ruimy during the Oct. 21 federal election.

The News reached out to Dalton for comment who said he personally has a family member in a care home.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the hundreds of Canadians who have lost loved ones because of COVID-19,” he said. “I personally have an uncle in a care home who I love dearly who has contracted coronavirus.”

Dalton did not explain why he decided to delete the tweet.

“I remain focused on how best to get Canada through this crisis and ensure the health and safety of all Canadians,” he said.

“The Prime Minister has said that we need to prepare for a second and, perhaps, a third wave,” he added. “Our local residents want to know how the government is preparing to get ahead of those waves to keep Canadians healthy and get our economy back on track.”

Protective equipment coming in for B.C. health care workers in COVID-19

Portable tests coming for remote communities, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Canada-U.S. border restrictions won’t be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau

Border has been closed to non-essential travel for nearly a month

Babies born during pandemic miss out on precious moments

One North Okanagan photographer gives away photography sessions to babies born during pandemic

