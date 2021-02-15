The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say an officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle hit a patch of ice and rolled over in Nanaimo, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say an officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle hit a patch of ice and rolled over in Nanaimo, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Mountie sustained serious injuries after vehicle hit ice en route to call in Nanaimo

Officer was admitted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP says an officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle hit a patch of ice and rolled over in Nanaimo, B.C.

Police say in a news release that the Mountie was on his way to assist another officer and had his emergency equipment activated and siren on when the incident occurred Monday.

They say he was driving northbound on Highway 19A and his car went off the road after hitting the ice or slush, flipping several times.

When his vehicle came to a rest, the Mountie managed to crawl out and request emergency assistance.

The RCMP say in the release that a witness reported the officer appeared to be travelling at or slightly above the posted speed limit and in a “reasonable manner” just prior to the incident.

They say the officer was admitted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reports of domestic, intimate partner violence continue to rise during pandemic
Next story
Racialized adults on revised federal COVID-19 vaccination priority list

Just Posted

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.
SD5 seeking feedback on future of Mount Baker school

Got any thoughts on the current state of facilities at Mount Baker… Continue reading

View of the Columbia River shoreline in Trail. Photo: Jessee Regnier
Virtual Columbia River Treaty information meeting coming up Feb. 24

People can watch via Zoom or call in to listen to the town hall meeting

PIctured, left to right: Sandy Zeznik, President of the Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society; Nancy Lemire, Hospice Society administrator; Jerry Hatala, Hospice Board Chairman. Bob Williams was the winner of the Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice 50/50 draw, earning half of the $49, 240 raised. Barry Coulter photo
Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice 50/50 raised $49,240

Baynes Lake man winner of half the proceedings in draw held Sunday

The RDEK is seeking comments on its draft-five year financial plan. The comment period is open until 9a.m. on March 1. (File Photo)
RDEK five-year financial plan available for review

The RDEK is seeking comments on the draft five-year financial plan until March 1

Rev. Will Bowen of Christ Church Unity in Kansas City — check out his website, www.acomplaintfreeworld.org
A Complaint–Free Life

By Yme Woensdregt Are you kidding me? No complaints for 21 days?… Continue reading

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

File photo. (Pixabay)
Dangerous conditions in Whistler area mountains lead to 2nd death in 2 days

This is the second fatality in the area in just two days

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say an officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle hit a patch of ice and rolled over in Nanaimo, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Mountie sustained serious injuries after vehicle hit ice en route to call in Nanaimo

Officer was admitted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
Petition started to keep convicted killer in Wells Gray Park murders behind bars

David Ennis, formerly David Shearing, is up for parole in July.

Charlene Brunelle wipes her eye as she listens to people speak about loved ones they have lost, before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The march is held to honour missing and murdered women and girls from the community with stops along the way to commemorate where women were last seen or found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Marchers gather for annual B.C. event to honour missing, murdered women

Myrna Cranmer said violence, COVID-19 have had a profound affect on the health of women in Downtown Eastside

The United States border crossing is seen Friday, March 20, 2020, in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
New rules in effect for travellers entering Canada at land border crossings

Test must be taken within the 72 hours before crossing

Barbara, left, and Marissa Barnartt pose for a photo outside their condo building in Thornhill, Ont. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
COVID-19 brings some families closer together, as bonds strengthen in times of crisis

‘I didn’t realize how much all these people meant to me’

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing B.C. health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read