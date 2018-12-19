B.C. Mountie spies $4,000 stolen necklace during routine check

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says the officer was conducting a curfew check on a Kamloops resident earlier this month

An eagle-eyed RCMP officer in Kamloops, B.C., has helped recover a valuable necklace stolen three months ago from a local jewelry store.

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says the officer was conducting a curfew check on a Kamloops resident earlier this month.

Shelkie says that when the man came to the door, the officer noticed he was wearing a distinctive gold chain very similar to a necklace stolen on Sept. 17 from Fifth Avenue Jewellers.

The officer left but applied for a search warrant, which was approved and carried out on Dec. 10.

Shelkie says a necklace valued at $4,000 was recovered and a 28-year-old resident of the home was arrested.

The matter has been forwarded to Crown counsel to make a determination about charges. (CFJC)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC study could spare cancer patients from side effects of radiation
Next story
Advocates say Accessible Canada Act is too weak to be effective

Just Posted

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week of December 16-22: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Cranbrook Eagles fly into provincials

The Cranbrook Eagles Boxing Club had four boxers compete at Boxing BC Provincials Championships.

Snowboarder buried in Elk Valley avalanche

Group self-rescues after triggering an avalanche south of Sparwood

Memorial Arena set to open this week

Cranbrook gets an early Christmas present as Memorial Arena opens after four-month repairs

SPCA puts out fundraising call for Bumble the kitty

Stray cat taken into care needs surgery to remove eyes because of glaucoma

VIDEO: Ex-NASA engineer pranks mail thieves with glitter bomb trap

Package thefts are common this time of year, but YouTuber Mark Rober used his engineering skills

Advocates say Accessible Canada Act is too weak to be effective

The government pledged $290 million over six years towards implementing the act

B.C. Mountie spies $4,000 stolen necklace during routine check

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says the officer was conducting a curfew check on a Kamloops resident earlier this month

UBC study could spare cancer patients from side effects of radiation

Her research has drawn a connection of Chromosome 6 genes to pulmonary fibrosis susceptibility.

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star, ‘Big’ director Penny Marshall dies

Marshall died of complications from diabetes on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at her Hollywood Hills home. She was 75.

B.C. Court of Appeal to rule in terror case that centres on RCMP conduct

B.C.’s appeal court is scheduled to release a decision today on a couple whose guilty verdict over plotting to blow up the provincial legislature was thrown out by a lower court judge.

Trump backs off on demand for $5 billion to build a border wall

Congress and President Donald Trump continue to bicker over his demand that lawmakers fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Canadian detained in China, not clear if related to two other detentions

Reports suggest the person is not a diplomat or entrepreneur doing business in China.

Trudeau sees 2019 election as choice between positive Liberals, divisive Tories

Trudeau is drawing much the same battle lines that propelled the Liberals to a come-from-behind victory in 2015

Most Read