B.C. men fined for running over coyote, killing it with machete

Driver and passenger admitted to Wildlife Act offenses and were fined $5,000 and $500, respectively

Two men violated the provincial Wildlife Act after running down a coyote in a truck and killing it in Vanderhoof.

A year ago, witnesses reported two men in a pickup truck running over a coyote on the frozen Tachik Lake, injuring the coyote, before killing it with a machete.

Conservation officers were able to track down the men’s vehicle.

The driver pleaded guilty last August and was fined $5,000 and suspended from hunting for three years.

The passenger pleaded guilty on Jan. 25 this year and was fined $500.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: A third explosive device discovered on same road in Kamloops
Next story
More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Just Posted

Total eclipse of the full blue supermoon

Second full moon of the month passes behind the earth into the shadow of the sun

Paramedics union concerned with downloaded costs

Cranbrook firefighters shouldn’t need expanded medical response training, says union president.

Man arrested after theft at local business

Cranbrook RCMP have arrested a man after a break-in to a storage… Continue reading

Mainroad issues advisory for icy roads

Highways contractor patrolling regional roads to tackle freezing rain from Monday night.

Interior Health issues overdose alert for region

IH is urging residents who are using or considering using drugs to reconsider in the wake of a recent increase in suspected drug overdose deaths

BC SPCA East Kootenay seeks donations, volunteers

Donations are needed to cover cost of Bethany the cat’s surgery

B.C. senior care improving, still far below target

Seniors Advocate finds 15% met care standard last year, up from 9%

Video: Team B.C. Scotties curling fans enjoying the ride

Entourage of Nanaimo’s Van Osch fans at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Body shops not to blame for ICBC’s financial issues: ARA

The Automotive Retailers Association is fighting back against accusations levelled against them

Veterans take pension appeal to Canada’s top court

White Rock-based Equitas Society says soldiers injured in Afghanistan ‘deserve better’

Retired players talk mental health with BCHL clubs

Nathan MacMaster and Steve Bull have fought successful battles with addiction.

Super blue blood moon from Haida Gwaii

Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Masett

Todd Stone, B.C. Liberals fire back at rivals’ claim of bad sign-ups

Party says all candidates had memberships rejected after audit

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Most Read