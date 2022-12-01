THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

B.C. medical services agency files court injunction against Telus LifePlus program

Agency alleges program creates two-tier health-care system

B.C.’s Medical Services Commission has filed a court injunction against Telus Health, over its paid health-care program.

The commission filed the injunction in B.C. Supreme Court Thursday alleging Telus’s LifePlus program contravenes the Medicare Protection Act, according to a statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“It is very important to uphold the Medicare Protection Act, which is in place to preserve our publicly managed and fiscally sustainable health-care system for British Columbia. Access to necessary medical care should be based on need and not an individual’s ability to pay,” Dix said.

The LifePlus program costs $4,650 for the first year and gives members access to personalized care teams and 24/7 virtual care, among other things. The Medical Services Commission has been tasked with looking into whether the program allows those who pay to unfairly jump B.C.’s health-care queue.

The injunction does not apply to Telus Health Virtual Care services.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaHealthcare and Medicine

Previous story
Old growth B.C. flash mob: ‘Stop in the name of love, before you cut those trees’
Next story
Alleged drug traffickers on Vancouver Island with Hells Angels ties face ‘serious charges’

Just Posted

The Stars On Ice tour will be performing in Cranbrook on Dec. 18 at Western Financial Place. Photo courtesy Stars On Ice media kit.
More star power added to Stars On Ice tour

Kimberley Alpine Resort provides update on the rebuild project of their Northstar Chairlift which was rendered inoperable by an arsonist on opening day last season. KAR photo.
Good news: KAR reports Northstar Quad chair may be taking test turns by weekend

A toxic drug alert has been issued in Cranbrook for red and orange substances that could pose higher risks of a fatal overdose. Photo courtesy Interior Health.
Alert issued in Cranbrook for drugs posing high risk of fatal overdose

Pictured are the Christmas Wrap Table and children’s Angel Tree at the Tamarack Mall, where Nancy Banks has served in multiple roles. (Photo submitted)
Angel at the wrap table