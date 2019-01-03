According to Nanaimo RCMP, an arrest warrant has been issued for Justin Redmond Feusse for a Christmas Day break-in. Photo submitted

B.C. man sought after gifts, stockings stolen on Christmas morning

Twenty-year-old Nanaimo man wanted in connection with Dec. 25 break-in and theft

Police are looking for a 20-year-old Nanaimo man suspected of breaking into a home early Christmas morning.

According to RCMP, an arrest warrant has been issued to Justin Redmond Feusse for the break-in in which gifts and stockings were stolen while a family slept.

Feusse, of no fixed address, is white, 6’1”, 135 lbs. with blond hair and blue eyes.

“Investigators are also looking at other unsolved break-and-enters throughout Nanaimo to see if there is any connection to this individual,” said Const. Gary O’Brien on Thursday.

Anyone with information about Feusse’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

Previous story
Health authority denies wrongdoing in B.C. toddler’s death at daycare
Next story
Citizen sightings needed for B.C. moose tick survey

Just Posted

Cranbrook’s most important five stories of 2018

I am not omniscient, but from where I sit I get a… Continue reading

ICE acquire Marco Creta from Pats for Blake Allan

Kootenay ICE are making some trades leading up to the 2019 WHL trade deadline.

Tristen Chernove named top Canadian para cyclist

The local cyclist was named Para Athlete of the Year by Canadian Cyclist.

Cranbrook property assessments up by six per cent

Homeowners across the Kootenay region will be shortly receiving their 2019 property… Continue reading

New Year Festivities Tame for Cranbrook RCMP

Local New Year celebrations were relatively uneventful for the Cranbrook RCMP, Acting… Continue reading

VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

A Langley woman says her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

2019: The dawn of a golden age

Ah 2019, how we’ve longed for your arrival. Truly, we are entering… Continue reading

B.C. alpine mountains under ‘Extreme’ avalanche rating

Avalanche Canada calling for heavy amounts of snow and moderate to strong winds

B.C. daycare owner frustrated over lack of payments with provincial childcare program

Amanda Worms of Little Owl Academy has not received subsidy payments on time for months

More Puget Sound orcas predicted to die by summer

Photos taken of a southern resident orca known as J17 showed the female has ‘peanut head’

Citizen sightings needed for B.C. moose tick survey

Western Canada struggles with declining moose, caribou populations

B.C. man sought after gifts, stockings stolen on Christmas morning

Twenty-year-old Nanaimo man wanted in connection with Dec. 25 break-in and theft

Power out, highway closed in Cherryville

More than 200 customers without power, motorists advised Highway 6 is closed in both directions

Health authority denies wrongdoing in B.C. toddler’s death at daycare

The 16-month-old, also known as Baby Mac, died in January 2017 at Olive Branch Daycare in Vancouver

Most Read