A Nanaimo man will spend two years behind bars after admitting to illegally making or having explosives. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

B.C. man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

A Nanaimo man will spend two years behind bars for illegally making or having explosives.

Hamzah Subhan Khan, 27, who had pleaded guilty, was sentenced on Thursday in Nanaimo to two years in a federal penitentiary. Khan also pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled substance with the intent of trafficking.

In addition to the prison sentence, Khan was ordered to submit his DNA and has a lifetime firearm ban.

Khan originally faced one charge of intending to cause an explosion resulting in harm, but elected to plead guilty to the lesser charge of making or possessing explosives. Nine other charges against Khan, including two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, were dropped.

According to court documents, Khan either illegally made or possessed explosives sometime between October 2014 and January 2015.

Khan was arrested in 2015 following an investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. His prison sentence comes after he was given 18 months’ probation last month for his involvement in a fight at a Nanaimo restaurant in December 2015.


