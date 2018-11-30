Former Revelstoke resident Daniel Levesque is seen here in a lighter time. His family says he loved to make music. (Submitted)

B.C. man in prison for killing friend with hammer released early

Joshua Bredo was sentenced last year for manslaughter after attacking 20-year-old Daniel Levesque

The man who killed Daniel Levesque seven years ago was released last month.

Joshua Tyler Bredo was sentenced in June, 2017 for the manslaughter of 20-year-old Daniel Levesque from Revelstoke, B.C.

On Aug. 3, 2011, Bredo struck Daniel Levesque three times with a hammer so violently that the hammer broke. To claim self defense, Bredo then stabbed himself with a knife and called 911.

According to court documents, Bredo had developed an unhealthy infatuation with Daniel Levesque. The two had only been friends for a couple months.

Bredo was sentenced to nine years in prison.

“He should have gotten life. He’s a monster,” says Michele Levesque, Daniel’s grandmother.

At the time, Daniel Levesque’s death shocked Revelstoke. Hundreds came out to a tearful candlelight memorial in Grizzly Plaza two days later. A celebration of life was held at the community centre and friends put on a sold-out concert in his memory.

“Daniel was a very trusting and loving kid. He got along with everybody. He didn’t judge anyone. He was honest, down to earth, and a loving man,” says Steven Levesque, Daniel’s father.

Since Bredo had already spent almost six years in prison awaiting trail, he only had to spend another two behind bars. However, Bredo was released in Oct., after serving 16 of the 24 months remaining in his sentence.

“We’re disappointed. We always knew he would be let out, but we heard nothing,” says Steven Levesque.

Steven Levesque says they had been told by BC Corrections they would be notified when Bredo was to be released.

Daniel’s mother, Stacey Thur sent an email to the Crown asking for an update but didn’t hear back. Steven Levesque says she then contacted a detective that worked on her son’s case who replied to her within the day and told her that Bredo had been released.

“It’s disappointing and disheartening to know we were ignored and forgotten,” says Steven Levesque.

Bredo’s sentence also includes three years of probation, where he is not allowed to contact Daniel Levesque’s family, use drugs or alcohol, or possess weapons.

Daniel Levesque’s family say they have lost faith in the legal system.

“Justice was not served. It failed us all along. It’s a sad situation for all of us,” says Michele Levesque.

Revelstoke Review is still waiting for a response from BC Corrections and the Parole Board of Canada on why they did not notify Daniel Levesque’s family on Bredo’s early release.

