Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is escorted into a British Columbia Sheriff Service vehicle as rallier shout “No more stolen sisters” outside Vernon Law Courts Monday, Oct. 22. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

B.C. man linked to human remains probe to stand trial on unrelated assault case

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will appear on all three Vernon matters this week

After nearly a full day of preliminary inquiry discussion, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will stand trial on counts of assault and assault causing bodily harm.

“I commit you to stand trial on these counts,” Judge Richard Hewson said at the culmination of the inquiry in Vernon provincial court Monday, Dec. 10.

Earlier in the day, defence lawyer Lisa Helps sought, and was granted, a publication ban on information arising from the hearing and any details pertaining to the witnesses called to the stand. That publication ban remains in effect until the evidence is heard at trial.

Sagmoen’s next appearance on that file is slated for Jan. 7, 2019 to coincide with a second fix date appearance for charges on which he was committed to stand trial in October.

Related: Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

His next appearance in Vernon is Thursday, Dec. 13, for a mischief trial scheduled for one day in provincial court.

Sagmoen is also remanded in custody on separate assault charges currently before the Port Coquitlam courts. A five-day trial for that file beings Feb. 4.

None of the charges against Sagmoen have been proven in court.

As with all of Sagmoen’s previous appearances, a rally in support of missing and murdered women took to the courthouse steps during the morning break and following the conclusion of the inquiry.

Rally organizer Jody Leon said they rally in support of missing local women, which includes Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and 18-year-old Vernon woman Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents. No charges have been laid connected to her death and no suspects have been named by police.

Leon said that they will be on hand for Thursday’s trial.

