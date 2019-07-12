Robert Wayne Calvert is facing a dozen child sex and child pornography charges from over a three year period between 2015 and 2018. (RCMP)

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Police are looking for information about a Chilliwack man facing a dozen child sex assault and child pornography offences following a one-year RCMP investigation.

Robert Wayne Calvert, born in 1970, was arrested June 19 following allegations dating from January 2015 to January 2018, including: three counts of sexual interference; three counts of sexual assault; one count of invitation to sexual touching; two counts of making child pornography; one count of distributing child pornography; one count of accessing child pornography; and one count of possession of child pornography.

• RELATED: Chilliwack man who made child porn while sexually touching young girls sentenced

• RELATED: Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island

Charges were worn against Calvert on these charges in June, according to a Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson.

“Mr. Calvert has resided in communities around the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island regions,” said Const. Blaine Wiese. “We are asking anyone who feels they have information regarding our investigation to contact the Chilliwack RCMP or your local police agency.”

There is a publication ban on the 12 charges sworn this June, but a search of Court Services Online shows that Calvert made a first appearance on two child pornography charges in October 2018. He pleaded not guilty on Feb. 5, 2019 in Chilliwack provincial court and a three-day trial is scheduled starting Oct. 9, 2019.

Anyone with information about Calvert is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests
Next story
Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Just Posted

Canadian Blind Golf Championship hopes to raise awareness

Blind/partially sighted golf athletes from around the world are in Cranbrook for the annual event

RDEK adopts updated land use plan for Moyie area

A new planning document for the Moyie area has been approved by… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

July 7 - 13: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Fire dept., RCMP attend early morning fire in Cranbrook

The Cranbrook Fire Department and RCMP were called to the scene of… Continue reading

St. Eugene hosts 2019 ISPS Handa Canadian Blind Championship

Blind and partially sighted golfers from all around the world are in Cranbrook for the championships

Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To the petite blond in Superstore, in the dairy section in… Continue reading

Weed Warrior: Blueweed – One of the biggest and baddest

Pictured above: Blueweed. Below: Penstemon, Woodland Sage Blue Weed (aka Blue Devil,… Continue reading

Gwynne Dyer: The Real Refugee Problem

Gwynne Dyer Every once in a while a photograph of a migrant’s… Continue reading

Eight reasons not to be a Christian: Part III

Rev. Yme Woensdregt I have written two columns listing some (almost) tongue–in–cheek… Continue reading

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

Most Read