(Pexels)

B.C. man brings dog to court as ‘best witness’

Man is defending himself on charges of uttering threats, possessing weapon for dangerous purposes

A man brought his dog to court in Princeton on Thursday, claiming his pet is “the best witness” in his case.

Ronald Edmond Stevens plans to defend himself against charges of uttering threats and possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes in relation to an incident last March.

“I can’t afford a lawyer,” said Stevens, in his early 60s. “I don’t need a lawyer. I can say my piece and he can say his. This court case is all about that little dog right there.”

Judge Michelle Daneliuk advised Stevens he will have the opportunity to present evidence at his trial.

Someone apparently had threatened the man’s dog, and he allegedly threatened back.

“Apparently I can utter a death threat against you, but you can’t against my dog,” the man said.

A date will be set for trial next week.

Previous story
Vancouver artist’s cartoon of Florida school shooting resonates

Just Posted

Construction begins at Dycar medical cannabis production facility

Facility will create around 200 full-time jobs once up and running

Firefighters, EMS personnel gather for Murrell/MacKinnon memorial

Firefighters and emergency services personnel from all over southeast BC and southern… Continue reading

Lab results show foreign toxic substance in dog deaths

Steeples Veterinary Clinic warning dog owners to be careful in the Community Forest

Stetski holds town hall on pension reform

Conversation that includes NDP Pensions Critic reaches 4,675 households in Kootenay-Columbia.

Stetski honours local couple in House of Commons

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski rose in the House of Commons on… Continue reading

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories of the past week in Cranbrook

Novelmania: TM Roberts grade 6 students unveil published novels

Novel unveiling ceremony at TM Roberts’ library on Monday, February 19

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories of the past week in Cranbrook

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910

Week of February 11 to 17

B.C. man brings dog to court as ‘best witness’

Man is defending himself on charges of uttering threats, possessing weapon for dangerous purposes

Vancouver artist’s cartoon of Florida school shooting resonates

Cartoon shows football coach, one of the victims, meeting others killed in school shootings

Trudeau family arrives in India for state visit

Seven-day visit includes meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Military seeks DNA experts to help ID missing war dead

Federal program recovers, identifies and arranges burials for Canada’s nearly 28,000 missing war dead

B.C. files new legal action against TransMountain pipeline

Province tries to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws, provoking Alberta

Most Read