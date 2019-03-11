VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

Micah Messent of Courtenay, B.C., was killed in an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash on March 10, 2019. (Instagram)

A Vancouver Island man was among the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday that killed all 157 people on board.

Micah Messent, of Courtenay, had been selected to join a delegation from the United Nations Association in Canada to the fourth session of the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, this week.

“I’ll have the chance to meet with other passionate youth and leaders from around the world and explore how we can tackle the biggest challenges that are facing our generation,” the man in his mid-20s wrote in a social media post two days earlier.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity and want to thank all of the people in my life who have helped me get this far. Wish me luck!”

That post went up on Saturday. Dozens of friends and family congratulated him, saying how happy they were for him. At around 2 p.m. on Sunday, dozens more messages of condolence and heartbreak filled the page.

“Thank you for being such a caring young man, a friend to my daughter and a humanitarian,” wrote Michelle Campbell. “It was a pleasure to have worked with you. You cared about our global environment, and how you could make a difference in this world. Your light will be missed by many.”

Messent worked as an Indigenous relations analyst for theB.C Ministry of Environment.

The UN Environment Assembly said in a statement online that staff were making provisions to help the victims’ families.

“We lost UN staff, youth delegates travelling to the assembly, seasoned scientists, members of academia and other partners,” it read. “We join the Secretary-General in expressing our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims who perished in this tragedy.”