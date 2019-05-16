B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

A former Summerland lifeguard known to many in the community as ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ was arrested on several child sexual assault and pornography charges.

Edward Casavant, 54, of Penticton, was charged on Wednesday with 10 charges relating to incidents between 2008 and 2014.

ALSO READ: Penticton man handed three years for distributing child pornography

“While we have identified at least two victims, we strongly believe there are additional victims who may not have already reported, or may not be aware they are a victim,” Cpl. Chris Manseau said in a news release Thursday.

Casavant was employed as a lifeguard for over 30-years at a Summerland recreation facility, beginning in the late 1980s.

Casavant is accused of using his position to gain access to school aged children. In addition, he volunteered as a lifeguard at various local summer camps and other community events and may have had access to children in this capacity.

Casavant is facing two counts of making or publishing child pornography, and one count each of importing or distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, secretly observe/record nudity in private place, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, sexual assault, sexual interference of person under 16 and invitation to sexual touching under 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Penticton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
City adopts tax rate bylaw with 3.97 per cent increase
Next story
‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Just Posted

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Cranbrook Bandits battle it out in Montana

The junior and senior teams were successful south of the border going 2-2 and 3-0 respectively

Rogues win against Elk Valley

The Rugby season kicked off in Cranbrook as the Rocky Mountain Rogues hosted the Elk Valley Bulls

Galloway Lumber sold to new owners

Family-run business for the past 75 years has been sold

City monitoring water levels, warn residents to be safe

Given the spring freshet and a rainy forecast for the ucpcoming long… Continue reading

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Indigenous teen’s treatment while disclosing abuse indicative of ‘pattern’

Video shows a male officer asking pointed questions of a young woman describing a sexual assault

No-stopping zone implemented for highway stretch through Kootenay National Park

Two day use areas also closed in order to reduce human-wildlife conflict for feeding bears

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: A big hug to Great Canadian Oil Change for their honesty… Continue reading

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Most Read