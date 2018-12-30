B.C. lieutenant governor’s house avoids major damage in late-night fire

A fire at Government House in Victoria was caused by an overheated elevator motor.

The residence of B.C.’s Lieutenant Governor avoided major damage following an elevator fire late Saturday night.

Victoria firefighters responded to Government House just before 10 p.m. after an alarm went off.

Battalion Chief Brian Elvedahl said 13 crew members under the command of a battalion chief along with two engines, one ladder, and a rescue vehicle responded.

Crews encountered smoke on the second and third floors of the building, and found an overheated elevator motor on top of the elevator car.

“It was quite a bit [of smoke],” said Elvedahl.

Firefighters shut off the electricity to the elevator before opening the hoist way doors on the third floor above the elevator to access the overheating motor and extinguish any flames.

Only the hoist way doors and the elevator door motor suffered damage, as firefighters used fans to pressurize the large building to force the smoke out through a roof hatch.

“It was challenging to clear the smoke,” he said.

There is no evidence to suggest the damage extended to the affected elevator.

