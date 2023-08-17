Authorities warn of ‘difficult days’ ahead as new fires expected to sweep across B.C.

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden

What some might call a perfect storm of weather conditions will challenge firefighting efforts across British Columbia during the next two days, as the province expects to receive 55 evacuees from the Northwest Territories with more on the horizon.

Emergency Minister Bowinn Ma issued the warning during her weekly update Thursday m0rning (Aug. 17). Health minister Adrian Dix and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston also participated in the update.

Ralston opened the update with an acknowledgment of the situation in the Northwest Territories, which he described as a “rapidly evolving situation.” He then warned of “difficult days” ahead in the face of changing conditions.

“We are preparing for our own extreme fire behaviour this week due to the convergence of dry lightning, strong winds and drought conditions,” he said.

Senior provincial emergency staff including Cliff Chapman, director of wildfire operations with the BC Wildfire Service; Jonathan Boyd, hydrologist with River Forecast Centre; and Connie Chapman, acting director of the water management branch with the Forests Ministry, joined the ministers during the update.

Chapman echoed Ralston’s warnings.

“This weather event has the potential to be the most challenging 24 to 48 hours of the summer from a fire perspective,” he said. “We are expecting significant growth and we are expecting our resources to be challenged from north to south over the next 48 hours.”

Of the 14 notable wildfires deemed out of control, eight are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre with two more in the Southeast Fire Centre, according to BC Wildfire Service, Thursday morning.

Notable additions in the last 48 hours include the Crater Creek fire with a size of 10,000 hectares burning 18 kilometres southwest of Keremeos in the Similkameen and the McDougall Creek fire with 64 hectares burning 10 kilometres northwest of West Kelowna in the Okanagan.

The fast-moving, fast-growing fire near Keremeos prompted a spectacular evacuation of more than 100 individuals camping and working at Cathedral Provincial Park. Residents in other nearby areas also had to leave their homes. The fire near West Kelowna forced authorities to put some 4,800 residents in the area on evacuation alert.

These real existing threats to lives and properties come in the middle of persistent drought conditions across the province and a current heat wave, a combination that has prompted authorities to warn of additional fires joining the 371 active wildfires burning across the province, as of Thursday morning.

Its senior leadership starting with Premier David Eby is also paying increased attention to events in Yellowknife, whose 20,000-plus residents have started to leave that city after authorities in the Northwest Territories Wednesday had issued an evacuation order as wildfires are approaching.

Streams of vehicles could be seen leaving the community under smoke-filled skies for safety in neighbouring but distant Alberta with British Columbia also expected to receive evacuees.

The scope and the speed of fires approaching Yellowknife and other communities has revived memories of the 2016 wildfires, which swept through Fort McMurray. It is now among the communities receiving evacuees, who are either travelling by plane or vehicle across distances through remote wilderness for safety.

Hundreds of wildfires are currently burning across the territory, having already destroyed homes. Federal authorities as well as provincial authorities from Canada’s western provinces including B.C. are currently coordinating assistance.

Eby Wednesday pledged that B.C. will offer all available support to its northern neighbour.

More to come…

