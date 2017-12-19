Image: Facebook/Jessica Reed‎

B.C. Interior highways treacherous

RCMP are warning motorists to avoid travel today if possible

The snow is coming down in parts of Southern B.C. and the highways are beginning to look treacherous.

DriveBC has travel advisories in effect for a large chunk of Southern Interior highways with RCMP and meteorologists advising motorists to avoid travel today if possible.

DriveBC is warning of heavy snowfall on Highway 3 from Hope to Castlegar, Highway 5 (Coquihalla) from Hope to Kamloops and Highway 97C between Merritt and West Kelowna.

The weather began to wreak havoc on area highways yesterday causing a handful of serious accidents and highway closures.

Meteorologists report a deepening Pacific low pressure system will track across northern Washington state.

“This system will combine plentiful moisture with cool northerly winds near the surface,” writes Environment Canada. “The result will be heavy snow continuing through Wednesday morning for most communities in the southwestern interior and Kootenays.”

Winter Storm warnings are in effect now for the Nicola, Central Okanagan, Boundary, West Kootenay and Elk Valley.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

