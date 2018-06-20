Seen from McIntyre Bluffs one February night, the Okanagan Correctional Centre is flooded with light, next to the darkness of empty land and the starlike twinkle of Oliver’s streetlights. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

B.C. inmate gets 2 years in prison for assault on guard

Union rep said inmate sucker punched correctional officer, continued assault after officer fell

A man will serve two years in prison for a vicious assault on an officer at the Okanagan Correctional Centre earlier this year.

Jeffery Kyle Polanski was charged with one count each of aggravated assault and assault on a peace officer for the Feb. 13 incident at Okanagan Correctional.

Polanski pleaded guilty to a lesser count of assault causing bodily harm on June 8, according to court records online and the count of assault on a peace officer was stayed at the end of the sentencing, according to Crown spokesperson Dan McLaughlin.

Related: Okanagan Incorrectional: OCC inmates face more violence than nearly any other jail

Crown spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said the court imposed a sentence of 730 days and a 10-year firearm prohibition. That two-year sentence — which edged Polanski into the federal prison system — will be served consecutively to the sentence he is currently serving for a break and enter and commit indictable offence in Vernon on Aug. 6 last year.

Polanski was sentenced for that charge on Feb. 28 this year, just over two weeks after the assault.

The assault was described as particularly vicious by B.C. Government Employees Union vice-president of corrections and sheriffs Dean Purdy.

Related: Okanagan Incorrectional: B.C.’s promising, new jail grinds into motion

Purdy said the officer was attacked with a sucker punch and kicked and punched several more times after falling to the ground.

“Had it not been for the fact that another correctional officer was passing through the living unit, we don’t know what would have happened,” Purdy said earlier this year.

It isn’t the only charge to arise from allegations of assaulting a correctional officer since OCC opened up in January 2017.

Related: Man accussed of yet another violent incident at Okanagan jail

Afshin Maleki Ighani faces a count of assaulting a peace officer after allegedly attacking a female correctional officer at the jail on March 14, only a month following the Polanski incident.

Ighani is currently in jail on a slew of charges from incidents throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen and allegedly getting into protective custody and stabbing a pair of inmates.

Report a typo or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau says he can’t imagine Trump damaging U.S. by imposing auto tariffs
Next story
Temperature records broken across B.C., again

Just Posted

The Weed Warrior: Eyes on Silver Cinquefoil

Silver Cinquefoil is another European invader that was probably brought to North… Continue reading

Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Blackmore was found guilty of taking her underage daughter to U.S. to marry church leader

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Jury finds Cranbrook man guilty of sex assault

A jury has found a Cranbrook resident guilty of sex assault, assault… Continue reading

Cranbrook Working Dog Group perform well at Calgary contest

Submitted The Cranbrook Working Dog Group would like to take this opportunity… Continue reading

First WestJet flight touches down in Cranbrook

As the WestJet livery-clad Pacific Airlines’ Saab 340B aircraft touched down on… Continue reading

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Host nation Russia remains unbeaten in Group A, tied with Uruguay

Trudeau says he can’t imagine Trump damaging U.S. by imposing auto tariffs

New tariffs on Canadian autos entering the U.S. would amount to a self-inflicted wound on the U.S. economy

B.C. inmate gets 2 years in prison for assault on guard

Union rep said inmate sucker punched correctional officer, continued assault after officer fell

Temperature records broken across B.C., again

The first heat wave of the season went out with a bang across the province

Canada’s first national accessibility law tabled in Ottawa

The introduction of the Accessible Canada Act marked a key step towards greater inclusion

Police chief calls for mass casualty plan in Saskatchewan after Broncos crash

Former Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill said the office was tasked with creating such a plan 13 years ago but none exists

U.S. schools mum on ties to doc in sex abuse inquiry

A now-dead doctor accused of sexual misconduct acted as a team physician at other universities

Phillies fan injured by flying hot dog

Allegedly the team’s mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher

Most Read