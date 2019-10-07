B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver announces he is stepping down as leader next year, B.C. legislature, Oct. 7, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Green Party will have a new leader by next fall

Andrew Weaver will finish his term as Oak Bay MLA

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver says he will carry on until a new leader is selected next summer, but he will retire from politics after the provincial election in 2021.

Weaver, the first Green elected in North America, is in his second term as MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head. He announced Monday as the B.C. legislature resumed sitting that he has asked the B.C. Green Party executive to start the process of selecting a new leader next summer.

more to come…

