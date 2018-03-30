Black Press file image

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

The B.C. Green Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen, after the party worked with a Victoria-based tech company that’s mired in an international privacy scandal.

Executive director Laura Lavin says the Greens contracted AggregateIQ between January and August 2016 to create a new voter database.

She says the party has received written confirmation from AggregateIQ that it destroyed any data it collected from the Greens at the end of its contract.

The company faces accusations that it played a role in influencing Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

RELATED: B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal

Canadian whistleblower Christopher Wylie has also alleged that AggregateIQ used algorithms developed by Cambridge Analytica, a company he says improperly harvested personal data from more than 50-million Facebook users to help Donald Trump win the U.S. presidency.

In a statement posted on its website this week, AggregateIQ denies any connection to Cambridge Analytica and says it works in full compliance with the jurisdictions where it operates.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

Just Posted

Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Cranbrook leads the way in making the inclusion of women’s hockey happen

Building a positive future, together

Local government, First Nations discuss road to reconciliation

Celtic Connection Coming To Cranbrook

How Riverdance revolutionized Irish dance and Irish music over 20 years

RDEK cleaning up asbestos at transfer station

Contractors are on site undertaking clean-up this afternoon after someone deposited 10… Continue reading

City preparing for 2018 infrastructure projects

Council approved the reallocation of carry forward balances from the 2017 Capital… Continue reading

WATCH: Week in Review March 23

Take a look back at some of this week’s top stories

World O’ Words: Mondegreens, earworms, calques and hobson-jobsons

Hidden in this column is the secret to banishing those annoying earworms that are driving you crazy

The Kootenay Children’s Festival receives crucial support

Festival takes place May 12 at Baker Field

Tell the story again

If you’ve ever read a story to a child, you will know… Continue reading

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

Breastfeeding photo challenges stigmas, highlights hurdles

The Facebook photo of Serah Small breastfeeding her eight-week-old in an arena change room had drawn more than 1,000 likes and 500 shares by Thursday morning.

Okanagan Incorrectional: B.C.’s promising, new jail grinds into motion

PART ONE: Violence, drugs and health-care issues at the Okanagan Correctional Centre

IOC president meets North Korean leader Kim

The two had a 30-minute formal meeting followed by 45 minutes of casual discussions while watching a football match

Emergency goalie called into NHL action

Scott Foster is an accountant during the day and a rec league goaltender at night, but he played in an NHL game Thursday night

Most Read