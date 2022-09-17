A cleaner helps clean a classroom at a school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. A tentative framework agreement has been reached for 40,000 unionized elementary and secondary support staff in B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A cleaner helps clean a classroom at a school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. A tentative framework agreement has been reached for 40,000 unionized elementary and secondary support staff in B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. government says school support staff across the province reach tentative deal

CUPE workers affected include education assistants, custodians and maintenance workers

A tentative framework agreement has been reached for 40,000 unionized elementary and secondary support staff in British Columbia.

The Finance Ministry says the deal is between the Public School Employers’ Association and school presidents’ councils representing 57 locals of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

The tentative agreement covers workers in a variety of jobs in the public sector, including education assistants, custodians, maintenance workers and Indigenous support staff in the kindergarten-to-Grade 12 sector.

The ministry says the provincial framework represents one part of local agreements for staff and now negotiations at the district level will get underway.

The deal is part of the government’s so-called shared recovery mandate, which applies to all public-sector employers with unionized employees whose collective agreements expire on or by Dec. 31.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees is the largest union representing support staff in the kindergarten-to-Grade 12 sector.

RELATED: Union for B.C. 911 dispatchers calls for extended supports amid staff shortage

BC legislatureUnion wage deals

Previous story
B.C. family using kindness to de-stigmatize mental health in honour of loved one
Next story
Premier tells B.C. municipal leaders not to expect ‘lolly,’ stresses collaboration

Just Posted

Wildsight is hosting an apple pressing event in Cranbrook on Sunday, September 18. Join them from 11 am - 2:30 pm and don’t forget to bring a reusable container so you can take some of the nectar home with you. ⁠The event takes place at the Cranbrook Public Produce Garden. (Pixabay file)
Time to clean up your fruit trees

Cranbrook city hall. Townsman file photo.
Election 2022: A guide to candidates running for mayor, city council in Cranbrook

1915
It happened this week in 1915

woensdregt
Woensdregt: On reading and believing the Bible