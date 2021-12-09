An RCMP vehicle drives past the remains of vehicles and structures in Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 9, 2021, after a wildfire destroyed most of the village on June 30. The British Columbia government says it is immediately providing a grant of $1 million to support the Village of Lytton as it recovers from a destructive wildfire last summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An RCMP vehicle drives past the remains of vehicles and structures in Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 9, 2021, after a wildfire destroyed most of the village on June 30. The British Columbia government says it is immediately providing a grant of $1 million to support the Village of Lytton as it recovers from a destructive wildfire last summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. giving $1 million to wildfire-ravaged Lytton to help with recovery

FIre torched town one day after the temperature there hit an all-time Canadian high of 49.6 Celsius.

The British Columbia government says it is immediately providing a grant of $1 million to support the Village of Lytton as it recovers from a destructive wildfire last summer.

The fast-moving fire razed much of the Fraser Canyon community on June 30, just one day after the temperature there hit an all-time Canadian high of 49.6 Celsius.

The province says half of the grant money will support efforts to restart the local economy, while the rest will go toward village operations, including paying staff.

Mayor Jan Polderman says in a statement that the village was devastated, but their spirits remain strong and the grant will help with immediate, critical needs.

Jennifer Rice, parliamentary secretary of emergency preparedness, says business owners and the local government are facing an “enormous challenge” in rebuilding.

Rice and Roly Russell, parliamentary secretary of rural development, have been appointed as recovery liaisons between the province and the village.

The province says the funds will support four key areas: emergency and temporary housing; the local government recovery team; safe return and re-entry, including removing debris and assessing environmental hazards; as well as other financial and in-kind support, such as the management of donations made to the community.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Footage shows homes, buildings up in flames as wildfire races through Lytton

RELATED: Province committed to rebuilding Highway 8 after massive damage

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Suspects who shot at 2 logging trucks near Fort St James still at large: RCMP
Next story
Stuff the Bus fundraiser collects over 4,300 lbs of food for Cranbrook Food bank

Just Posted

Cranbrook’s first-ever Stuff the Bus fundraiser took place at the Safeway parking lot on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, 2021. NextGen Transit hosted the fundraiser with the goal of garnering 4,500 pounds of food for the Cranbrook Food Bank. Volunteers are pictured in the bus on the afternoon of December 4. The bus had already been completely filled with donations and emptied once before this photo was taken. All donations will go to the food bank. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Stuff the Bus fundraiser collects over 4,300 lbs of food for Cranbrook Food bank

(Photo: Metro creative stock)
Vaccination rates among children vary across Interior Health region

MBSS's Wild Theatre is reprising the classic and perennial favourite “A Christmas Carol,” which opens Thursday, Dec. 9, and runs through Sunday, December 12. Photos by Christina Blaskovich
Past, Present, Future: Wild Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ takes to the stage

Connor Schartner hiked Fisher Peak once a month, each month in 2021 for a total of 12 summits. He is pictured here on the summit this past summer. (Submitted file)
12 months at the top: Cranbrook man hikes Fisher Peak each month in 2021