B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

A B.C. First Nation is calling the response to an Indigenous man’s arrest and detention at a Vancouver bank “woefully inadequate.”

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Heiltsuk Nation said they stood behind Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter after the duo were arrested and detained for an hour while trying to open a bank account.

Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20 when an employee called the police to report a fraud in progress because of concerns over Johnson’s Indian Status card and identification.

The Heiltsuk said the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner investigation into the Vancouver police officers’ conduct Tuesday “falls short of addressing community concerns.”

The First Nation acknowledged the investigation was a step in the right direction but said it was not “comforting or acceptable to us that police should be investigating police on a matter that goes to the heart of systemic racism.”

The officers in question were already cleared by an internal Vancouver police investigation but the Heiltsuk want a civillian-based Vancouver Police Board probe. The Delta police have been tasked with carrying out the OPCC-ordered probe.

The Heiltsuk said the responses from the Bank of Montreal and Vancouver police have not done enough. In a statement, the nation said they take “strong exception” to comments made by the Vancouver police chief that the officers’ response was “standard operating procedure.” The First Nation also took aim at the Bank of Montreal, accusing them of racial profiling.

Johnson, the Heiltsuk said, is a “a much-loved and respected artist, carver, cultural leader, singer, foster parent, and knowledge holder in our community,” who has publicly talked about his struggles with anxiety and panic disorder.

The Vancouver police have admitted the arrest was “upsetting and distressing” to Johnson and his granddaughter, but have declined to comment further while the investigation is ongoing. The bank issued an apology following the incident.

A community support rally was held in Vancouver for Johnson on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.