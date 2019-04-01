Vehicles line up to board B.C. Ferries sailing at Tsawwassen. (Black Press Media)

B.C. Ferries Commissioner proposes 2.3% limit on fare increases

Public can comment on price cap until June 30

Moderate inflation and saving fuel costs with liquefied natural gas should allow B.C. Ferries to keep its annual fare increases to a maximum of 2.3 per cent in the next five years, B.C. Ferries Commissioner Sheldon Stoilen has recommended.

The regulator for B.C.’s coastal ferry service has until September to set the final rate cap, and public input is being accepted until June 30. Submissions can be emailed info@bcferrycommission.ca or mailed to Office of the B.C. ferry Commissioner, P.O. Box 9279, Victoria B.C. V8W 9J7.

The new cap replaces the 1.9 per cent cap, which B.C. Ferries did not reach in fare increases during the past five-year performance term.

READ MORE: Most of restored B.C. Ferries sailings begin April 1

B.C. Ferries is showing cost savings from converting vessels to dual-fuel so they can run on liquefied natural gas rather than more expensive diesel, and has seen increased traffic, which the commissioner expects will level off in the years ahead. Vehicle traffic increased 2.9 per cent in the passenger traffic increased by 1.7 per cent in the 2017 fiscal year, breaking a record set in 2008, and there were further traffic increases in 2018.

Increases in B.C.’s carbon tax, the latest of which took effect Monday, are expected to cost B.C. Ferries $19.8 million more over the next five years.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP unveils universal pharmacare plan, aims program delivery by the end of 2020
Next story
Sleeveless dresses are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Just Posted

New trial in B.C. child bride case underway

James Marion Oler back in court after crown lawyers successfully appealed earlier acquittal decision

Bruce Cockburn and the Band coming to Cranbrook

The legendary singer-songwriter guitarist hits the Key City Theatre Aug. 8

Warmer weather contributing to increased thefts

Cranbrook RCMP responded to reports of several thefts from residential properties recently… Continue reading

Dynamiters Grizzlies split weekend games

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters and Revelstoke Grizzlies split the opening weekend… Continue reading

Small wildfire reported outside Cranbrook

Fire crews, volunteers knock down estimated seven hectare wildfire near ʔaq̓am community

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

60 per cent of all Canadian Indigenous languages are in B.C.

Provincial government says $50M in revitalization is money well spent

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Attack victim released from hospital with minor injuries

Mother identified as victim killed in Surrey hostage-taking

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman as Nona McEwan

ICBC caps can withstand lawsuit, save millions, A-G David Eby says

New minor injury, pain and suffering rules apply to all accidents

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

Most Read