B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Families using the BC Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program will get an extra nearly $100 this summer following a $750,000 boost from the province.

The coupon program provides weekly coupons to low-income British Columbians to buy local farmers’ market foods including fruits, vegetables, meat and fish.

The program, which rolled out as a pilot project in 2007, provided each family with $240 over the course of the summer.

This year, enrolled families will get $336 between June 11 and Oct. 31, as well as receiving nutrition and skill-building classes.

The coupons are good at 145 registered farmers’ markets across B.C.

“We know there are significant benefits as a result of this program, ranging from improved population health to economic activity,” said Wylie Bystedt, president of BC Association of Farmers’ Markets. “The program has increased and sustained the customer base for local and regional farmers, which in turn has allowed them to grow and diversify.”

Eligible Farmers' Markets by Kat Slepian on Scribd

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Just Posted

RCMP investigating fatal collision

An 82-year-old man was killed in a two-car accident on Saturday morning in Cranbrook.

RDEK board votes against supporting tourism tenure

Directors concerned about opposition from local residents, helicopter flight patterns.

Government acquires more provincial parkspace

Kikomun Creek Provincial Park grows by 17 hectares.

Seniors Games call goes out to local athletes

As the Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games draw nearer, the call for local athletes to participates has gone out.

Membership drive for new equestrian club

A new club has formed in Cranbrook that will provide horse enthusiasts… Continue reading

WATCH: Week in Review: Friday May 4

A video recap of the week’s top stories in Cranbrook

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

The coming affordable housing crisis

The dearth of affordable housing will have a worse long-term effect than high gas prices.

Booknotes: The mysteries of reading may be solved

While our brains have evolved for language, they have not for reading

That’ll be $55,555 please

Those of us who carry debt — and really who doesn’t —… Continue reading

WWJD – What Would Jesus Do?

Rev. Yme Woensdregt I’m sure we’ve heard this slogan before: What Would… Continue reading

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Most Read