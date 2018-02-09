B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

Starting next year, Family Day in B.C. will move to the third week in February so that it’s in line with other provinces.

“Moving Family Day is the right thing to do for businesses small and large, and is better for families who may be spread out across the country,” said Premier Horgan in a news release Friday. “This gives families an opportunity to schedule and spend more time with loved ones from other provinces.”

Family Day was set up in 2013 in B.C., following a public feedback session that recommended the holiday be on either the second or third Monday of February.

The Liberal government, under premier Christy Clark at the time, chose the second Monday.

That means in 2019, Family Day will fall on Feb. 18.

Cranbrook in mourning
Former Canucks player 'Tiger' Williams accused of sexual assault

