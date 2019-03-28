B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

The province has extended the mandatory period for snow tires on some B.C. highways until April 30, amid worries of continuing spring snowfall.

In an announcement Thursday, the transportation ministry said the extension would mostly affect interior and northern routes.

Usually, the rules run until the end of March.

Drivers on those highways will need mountain/snowflake or mud and snow (M + S) symbol. The tires have to be in good condition and have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres. For rural highways and mountain passes, tires with the mountain/snowflake symbol provide the best traction and handling.

To see which routes were affected, click here.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It doesn’t open’: Christchurch mosque survivors describe terror at door
Next story
‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Just Posted

RDEK sets up self-serving sandbagging stations as snow melt continues

Residents in East Kootenay rural areas encouraged to protect property, mitigate flood risk

Kootenay Pass closed as fatal crash spills ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Cranbrook Eagles prepare for boxing nationals

The 2019 Super Channel Championships will feature three local boxers as they battle for the top spot

Forestry warns of hot spots from last season’s fires

Fires can re-emerge after smouldering underground through the winter

Lilith 2019 raises $8,270 for Kimberley, Cranbrook communities

Next year marks the event’s 20th anniversary.

Video captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Most Kimberley and Cranbrook locals know there is a herd of elk… Continue reading

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Cecelia Ahern’s ‘Roar’ features 30 short stories about 30 women;… Continue reading

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

Most Read