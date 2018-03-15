Coastal communities in B.C. have signs showing the way to higher ground in the event of a tsunami alert. (Black Press)

B.C. emergency phone text testing starts in May

Coastal tsunami zones first for new public alert system, fires and floods later

Your mobile phone could be receiving its first test message for a new nation-wide emergency alert system in May.

B.C. is taking part in a new federal program that requires mobile phone networks to set up a new alert system that can reach any phone on an LTE or 4G mobile network with emergency messages. The federal law takes effect April 6 and public testing of the system is set to begin in the first week of May, says B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

B.C.’s plan is to use the system first in areas affected by tsunami alerts, Farnworth told Black Press. Communities such as Kitimat, Prince Rupert, Bella Coola, Port Alberni, Tofino an Ucluelet will retain their sirens and other existing tsunami warning systems, and cities like Victoria that have a local emergency text service will continue to use those. Local media alerts will also continue to be issued.

After the testing period, text message alerts will be extended province-wide for use in fire or flood evacuation messages and other emergency notices as well as tsunami alerts, Farnworth said.

“It’s not a silver bullet, because if you don’t have your phone turned on, you won’t get the message,” he said. “It’s a big improvement, it’s something provinces including British Columbia have been pushing for. But it doesn’t replace existing tools, it adds to the ability to provide better warnings.”

The Emergency Info B.C. web page has information on how the system will work. It includes a link to the Alert Ready page where people can check to see if their mobile phone is compatible with the system.

The provincial emergency website www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca and its Twitter feed @emergencyinfobc will also continue to provide warnings and updates on public safety emergencies.

An earthquake off the coast of Kodiak, Alaska in the early hours of Jan. 23 triggered evacuations in coastal communities including Greater Victoria, Port Alberni, Prince Rupert and Kitimat. The wave turned out to be too small to be a threat and the alert was cancelled a few hours later.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No foul play suspected in 40 Canada geese carcasses dumped on mid-Island
Next story
Man found liable after runaway snowmobile hits friend on B.C. mountain

Just Posted

Gould fined, sentenced to probation, community service

Man charged with theft, using fradulent cheques, sentenced in Cranbrook after guilty plea.

City signs fire protection agreement with Fort Steele Heritage Town

Five-year deal will use Cranbrook firefighters to protect heritage structures.

Large Cranbrook neighbourhood to be affected by water shutoff Tuesday night

Broad swath of Cranbrook will be under boil water notice Wednesday, following water system replacement

Hospital gets new diagnostic equipment, eyes additional technology

Microbiology lab increases bacterial diagnostic capabilities, needs funding for redevelopment.

Kimberley gymnasts in competition

The Kimberley Gymnastics Club competitive team recently competed at the Key City… Continue reading

The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair sends four winners to Ottawa

Paul Rodgers The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair took place on Friday,… Continue reading

Help for the little brown bats

Spring bat reports can help monitor spread of deadly disease

1970: Burglarizing the FBI

Part II of Booknotes’ look at an act of dissidence

Hugs & Slugs: March 15

Slugs: To the people that park at the Superstore. It isn’t the… Continue reading

B.C. First Nation mother reunited with newborn daughter after court case

Mother and child will reside in Port Alberni with supervision and support

B.C. criminal added to narrow list of dangerous offenders

Judge: ‘Evidence of treatability does not even justify an expression of hope’

B.C. emergency phone text testing starts in May

Coastal tsunami zones first for new public alert system, fires and floods later

Province launches new tipline to report B.C. real estate misconduct

Real Estate Council of B.C. implements anonymous hotline as part of independent review findings

Man found liable after runaway snowmobile hits friend on B.C. mountain

Snowmobile travelled 1.5 kilometres over a cliff and through a ravine before hitting friend

Most Read