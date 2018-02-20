B.C. drunk driver unknowingly drags snowmobiles along highway

North District RCMP stopped a driver Sunday near Prince George whose two sleds had fallen off a flat deck trailer and were being dragged along behind his truck.

North District RCMP stopped a driver Sunday near Prince George after the two snowmobiles on his flat deck fell off and were dragged for several kilometres. File image

In what police are calling a “fireworks” display, the North District RCMP were alerted to stop a driver near Prince George on Saturday evening after his truck dragged two snowmobiles along the asphalt for several kilometres.

North District media relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the snowmobiles had fallen off the flat deck trailer being pulled by the truck and the driver was unaware they had come loose.

At about 6:41 p.m. on Feb. 17, RCMP members were on a routine patrol when they observed a Dodge Ram pickup driving on Highway 97.

While the driver did not seem to notice the sparks created as the sleds skidded along the asphalt, he dragged the sleds for several kilometers before crossing the path of the police, Saunderson explained.

“The police then created their own light show, activating the emergency equipment, stopping the vehicle near the intersection of Old Cariboo Highway and Highway 97 South,” Saunderson said, adding several other motorists who saw the light show, were lighting up the phone lines at the dispatch centre to let the RCMP know about it.

Saunderson said it wasn’t until the police stopped the truck that the driver knew the sleds had come loose.

“It immediately became evident to the police that the driver was under the influence of alcohol,” she said, noting the driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside suspension and a motor vehicle act violation for an insecure load.

His truck was impounded and the sleds were securely towed back to town by a tow truck company.