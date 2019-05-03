Drivers are being reminded to give horses and their riders and a wide berth when encountering them on the road. (Pixabay File)

B.C. drivers told to be nice to other road users, especially those on horseback

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure reminds drivers to share road with horses

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure calls on drivers to “use extra caution and be courteous when passing horses and riders in rural areas,” this summer.

As the sunny weather sees more equestrians steering their charges on to the roads, the ministry has decided to assist drivers by improving signage, including tabs providing more information about where horses can be expected. They hope the signs will remind drivers and riders to “share the road,” as they do with cyclists and pedestrians, “to prevent surprise and promote courtesy and safety for all.”

ALSO READ: Central Saanich councillor wants free transit for all

Many drivers perhaps don’t realize that horses and their riders are recognized road users in the Motor Vehicle Act, and drivers should expect their presence when passing through rural areas.

The ministry collaborated with the Horse Council of B.C. to improve the wording on the signs as well as to receive guidance on where they should be placed. The signs are available for any regions that want to improve awareness in areas where horseback riding is popular.

In a statement, the ministry said, “Drivers can watch for signs at the start of any roadway or along narrow or winding roads commonly used for horseback riding. However, even in areas without posted signs, the ministry reminds all travellers to use caution and stay alert for diverse road users.”

ALSO READ: Indian Army photos discovers footprints they say belong to our Sasquatch cousin

The new advice reminds drivers to slow down, give a wide berth, accelerate slowly to avoid kicking up gravel, limit noise and only pass if the horse doesn’t seem agitated.

Riders have some responsibility too, and have been told to use caution when travelling on narrow roads or in times of low visibility.They should also wear reflective vests, and adorn their horses with high-visibility leg bands.

For more information about sharing the road safely with horses and riders visit tranbc.ca.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Unique partnership opens coffeeshop at Joseph Creek Village

Just Posted

Unique partnership opens coffeeshop at Joseph Creek Village

Golden Life Management, REALM and Auntie Barb’s Bakery partner to open new Java Creek Cafe

College of the Rockies celebrates annual Awards Ceremony

Over $89,000 in scholarships, bursaries, and awards presented to students in the ‘18/19 academic year

Special Olympics kicks off Toonie campaign at Staples

Athletes from the Kimberley/Cranbrook SO will be sharing their experiences as part of the campaign

Rugby sevens a success for Kootenay teams

Cranbrook rugby players were on the Kootenay teams at the provincial high school championships

Regional government group elects new executive

Roly Russell of Grand Forks is the new President of the AKBLG; takes over from Rob Gay of Cranbrook.

Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

City’s water ambassador hits the streets

Cranbrook’s water conservation public education campaign moves into full swing for the summer season

That red wave has a hint of green

Federal Green Party leader, and its only sitting MP, Elizabeth May was… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To Jim at Speedy Brake and Muffler for returning my call… Continue reading

Saskatchewan Appeals Court majority says federal carbon tax constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Grade 4 students lobby to return Greater Victoria park to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Most Read