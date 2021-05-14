B.C. donates $500K to Red Cross COVID-19 relief efforts in India

The money will provide oxygen cylinders and ambulances for patients in communities grappling with the virus

A COVID-19 patient receives oxygen outside a hospital in Jammu, India, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP/Channi Anand)

B.C. is giving $500,000 in aid to India as it grapples with a contagion of new COVID-19 cases and a mounting death toll.

The donation will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross in support of the Red Cross Society, providing oxygen cylinders and ambulances in India.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic rages in India, its effects are being felt around the world,” Premier John Horgan said Friday (May 14) in an announcement.

“The relief funds from B.C. will help deliver urgently needed medical equipment and technical support for public health operations in communities across the country.”

B.C. vice-president Pat Quealey of the Canadian Red Cross said the funding “will help save countless lives.” The donation is in addition to $10 million previously provided federally to Red Cross efforts in India.

British Columbians who want to donate can do so by calling 1-800-418-1111 or at all BC Liquor Stores starting Monday, May 17.

“For those with family in India, we stand with you during these challenging times,” Horgan said.

