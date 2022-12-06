St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver is shown on April 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver is shown on April 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. doctors ratify new agreement that includes pay increase, more rural funding

3-year agreement includes better after-hours pay, more rural funding, shift toward primary care

B.C. doctors have ratified a new three-year physician master agreement, which promises better pay and more rural funding, among other things.

Voting on the agreement closed at midnight Monday night (Dec. 5), with 5,591 ballots cast and 95.15 per cent of them in favour.

The proposed agreement was first announced at the end of October, along with a new family physician payment model, developed by the B.C. government and Doctors of B.C. It includes a $708-million incremental cost increase by the end of year three, which will be used to fund the new payment model, more rural programs, after-hours services, enhanced physician benefits and the shift toward primary care networks.

More to come.

READ ALSO: B.C. announces long-awaited new payment model for family doctors to launch in 2023

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaDoctorsHealthcareHealthcare and Medicine

Previous story
Keepers of Cheewaht: Restoring a Vancouver Island ecosystem for generations to come
Next story
VIDEO: Feds working to get list ‘right’ on gun control, says PM

Just Posted

Shannon Fisher
Cranbrook’s Shannon Fisher gets BC Medal of Good Citizenship

The Cranbrook RCMP detachment is experiencing staffing challenges, according to S/Sgt. Barry Graham. Townsman file photo.
Cranbrook RCMP detachment commander sounds alarm over staffing challenges

The Cranbrook Bucks are back to their winning ways, riding a three-game streak following a two-game sweep of Prince George. The weekend victories also saw them take a prodigious leap in the BCHL standings. (Photo courtesy cranbrookbucks.ca)
Bucks vault into 3rd place with PG wins

Members of the Castlegar Ukrainian community and their supporters gathered in front of Castlegar City Hall on Holodomor Memorial Day to remember those who perished in the man-made Ukrainian famine of 1932-1933. Photo: Terran Ambrosone
Members of Castlegar’s Ukrainian community gather to remember Terror Famine of 1932