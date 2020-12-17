Dave Brimacombe and Wayward Distillery staff members pictured with mountains of ethanol and sanitizer. Photo supplied

Dave Brimacombe and Wayward Distillery staff members pictured with mountains of ethanol and sanitizer. Photo supplied

B.C. distillery stuck with a warehouse full of sanitizer

Courtenay’s Wayward Distillery donated about $75,000 worth, now can’t sell enough to cover expenses

A B.C. distillery owner spent nearly $600,000 on ethanol, one of the ingredients he uses to make hand sanitizer, which he distributed free of charge during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the ethanol is sitting untouched in storage.

Gord Johns, the MP for the Courtenay-Alberni riding on Vancouver Island, blames the federal government for flooding the market with sanitizer purchased from other countries, which has driven down the price.

RELATED: MPs urge support for small-scale distilleries after feds give sanitizer contracts to big firms

RELATED: Vancouver Island distilleries help combat COVID-19 with hand sanitizer

He said Dave Brimacombe, owner of Courtenay’s Wayward Distillery, had donated about $75,000 worth of sanitizer, then started selling it at cost to cover expenses. As sales increased, he did not qualify for the federal wage subsidy or the rent program because it is revenue measured.

“His profit dropped massively, but his revenue went up, so therefore he’s getting no government support,” Johns said. “This guy is getting kicked while he’s down.”

Johns spoke about Brimacombe’s plight during Question Period in the House of Commons. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said she would be pleased to be in touch with Brimacombe to learn more about his situation. She also said government has a range of programs to support businesses, such as wage subsidy and rent support.

Brimacombe said he can either stop selling sanitizer to collect the wage subsidy, or keep selling at a loss.

“I’m sitting on sanitizer which I manufactured and paid for months ago,” he said. “I’m selling inventory at a loss so that I can have cash flow required to survive. Every gallon I send out the door is a loss to the company.

“As far as we know, we were the first on this side of the country to be donating hand sanitizer,” he added.

“The prime minister said, ‘We need hand sanitizer.’ One of the first we donated to was the Victoria Police Department. We saw the need, and we pivoted hard. We were putting out 15 to 20,000 litres a week. I did five years worth of production in a month.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year
Next story
No funds for provinces that don’t agree to improve long-term care standards, PM hints

Just Posted

Retired Canadian astronaut Bob Thirsk joined the 552 Key City Royal Air Cadets recently for an online discussion about life in space. (Photo contributed)
Local cadets talk space with retired astronaut

Retired Canadian astronaut Bob Thirsk joined the 552 Key City Royal Air Cadets this week for an online discussion about life in space

(Black Press)
Police investigating after Good Samaritan’s truck goes missing

Cranbrook RCMP is investigating a report of a stolen truck that was… Continue reading

The Fire Hall Kitchen and Tap in Cranbrook is taking on a long-standing community Christmas tradition to help those in need this holiday season. (Firehall Kitchen and Tap photo)
Fire Hall Kitchen and Tap to cook, deliver 400 meals on Christmas day

COVID has cancelled the annual Christmas dinner with Arby’s and DQ after 22 years

Slash piles near the Community Forest are set to be burned Thursday, Dec. 17. Smoke may be visible at the south end of Cranbrook. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.
Slash piles near Community Forest set to be burned Thursday morning

Smoke may be visible at the south end of Cranbrook Thursday morning… Continue reading

Symphony on the Mountain 2015. Tickets are on sale now for SOTM 2015 which will take place in July next year. Bulletin file.
Tickets on sale now for Symphony on the Mountain 2021

Tickets for Symphony on the Mountain 2021 are on sale now, with… Continue reading

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a year end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020. Trudeau says while he is committed to federal transparency, being too forthcoming can hinder the government’s ability to wrestle with tough decisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals striving for ‘balance’ on federal transparency, Trudeau says

Liberals are faring better than some other administrations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

B.C. Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. The British Columbia government is setting a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 after determining it is further from reaching its climate action goals than previously forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. behind on climate goals, sets new 2025 emissions target to stay on track

New emissions target requires greenhouse gases in B.C. to fall 16 per cent below 2007 levels by 2025

Yunesit'in (Stone), west of Williams Lake, is one of six First Nation communities comprising the Tsilhqot'in Nation. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Privacy commissioner rules B.C. giving enough COVID-19 info after First Nations’ complaint

3 First Nations argued the government violated the Freedom of Information and Privacy Protection Act

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers on their project site in Kitimat. LNG Canada had a second COVID-19 outbreak declared, just weeks after the first was announced Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

To date, 15 employees have tested positive and 13 cases are still considered active

Most Read