Dental conference in Vancouver was warned of an exposure to coronavirus. (Picryl.com)

B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Positive COVID-19 test for one attending Vancouver event March 6

People who were at the Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver on the afternoon of March 6 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, Vancouver Coastal Health says in a notice Thursday.

One person who attended the Vancouver Convention Centre event that day between 2 and 4 p.m. has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and is recovering at home, the health authority says. The risk to other participants is “extremely low,” but people are asked to watch for signs of fever, cough, headache or shortness of breath.

“As a precaution only, we are advising participants who attended the Pacific Dental Conference during those hours to monitor themselves for symptoms for up to 14 days and call HealthLink BC at 811 for advice if they develop them,” Vancouver Coastal Health says. “As long as participants of the conference remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and they should continue with their usual daily activities.”

