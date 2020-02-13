This woman, picture here in RCMP-provided surveillance video footage, allegedly robbed a Dairy Queen in Invermere on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (RCMP)

B.C. Dairy Queen allegedly robbed by woman brandishing a hammer

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash

Mounties in the Columbia Valley are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a Dairy Queen with a hammer in hand.

RCMP said they received a call just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday of a woman who entered an Invermere Dairy Queen holding a hammer and demanding money.

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash, and then got into a car and drove away. No one was injured, Mounties said.

Based on surveillance video, police believe she is a Caucasian female, approximately 50-55 years of age, with medium-to-heavy build and long blonde hair. She was wearing dark clothing, dark running shoes and was carrying a hammer while wrapped in a large yellow blanket.

Anyone who saw anything is asked to call RCMP at 250-342-9292, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

