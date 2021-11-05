Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)

Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)

B.C. COVID-19 denier Mak Parhar found dead in home, cause under investigation

Parhar recently reported feeling fatigue, chills and other symptoms before taking Ivermectin

An outspoken COVID-19 denier in B.C. has died.

Police say that Mak Parhar died in a New Westminster home on Thursday (Nov. 3).

Parhar, a former owner of a hot yoga studio in Delta, made national headlines at the beginning of what has become a 20-month-long global pandemic when he returned to the province from a flat-earth convention in the U.S. and refused to self-isolate as federal law dictated at the time, instead attending an anti-COVID rally in Vancouver.

He went on to be charged with three counts of violating the Quarantine Act.

Parhar recently shared online that he was feeling ill with a number of symptoms similar to those displayed in someone infected with COVID-19: fatigue, chills and a cough.

However, in a recent livestreamed video, he denied to his followers that it was the infections respiratory illness because “CONVID (sic) doesn’t exist.”

READ MORE: Former North Delta yoga studio owner charged with violating Quarantine Act

ALSO READ: Judge tosses lawsuit against B.C. by COVID-denier who broke quarantine after flat earth conference

The day before his death, Parhar reported feeling better after taking Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug used in animals such as horses of which Canadian health officials have strongly warned against taking. The drug, after being endorsed by other pseudo-science influencers, has become widely encouraged by anti-vaxxers as a way to fight COVID-19 infection.

It’s unclear at this time what caused Parhar’s death. The BC Coroner Service is investigating.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Rob Gay elected RDEK chair for 11th year
Next story
Hourly wage required to live in Nelson rises to $19.56: report

Just Posted

Colin James at the Key City Theatre, April, 2015. (Barry Coulter photo) The Blues Master is returning to the KCT Monday, Nov. 15, for a show that’s been in the works for almost two years. Colin James will be playing two shows that day, to make sure all ticket holders are accommodated.
Colin James playing two shows at KCT, Nov. 15

RDEK board office in Cranbrook. File photo.
Rob Gay elected RDEK chair for 11th year

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire in the early hours of the morning, Friday, November 5. (Cranbrook Fire Department file)
Cranbrook Fire Department responds to early morning trailer fire

Parks crews with Public Works are working on trail improvements at Elizabeth Lake this week. (Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook)
City of Cranbrook working on trail improvements at Elizabeth Lake