Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix observe physical distance rules while giving latest statistics on COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver, March 19, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

Total now 348 positive coronavirus tests, 22 in hospital

B.C. has identified another 77 new cases of COVID-19, including a worker at a senior care home in Coquitlam.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said March 20 the total is up to 348 people, including 22 people who are in hospital. The Dufferin Care Centre is being treated as an outbreak by Fraser Health.

“We know that two dozen health care workers in B.C. have been affected by this virus,” but all are recovering from relatively mild symptoms, Henry said.

With the case numbers climbing quickly, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix repeated his assurances that the province’s health care system has sufficient equipment, and has cleared acute care beds to deal with an increase of severely ill people.

Transfers to other care facilities and cancellation of elective surgeries have cleared nearly 2,400 hospital beds to prepare, Dix said.

“We must do everything possible to support our front-line health care workers,” Dix said. “Front-line staff are critical to defeating this virus.”

more to come…

