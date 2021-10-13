B.C. counts 605 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, 4 deaths

Hospitalized patients up to 374, most new cases in Fraser

B.C. public health teams reported another 605 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with more than a third of them in the Fraser Health region.

There were four additional coronavirus-related deaths recorded Oct. 13, three of them in the Northern Health region where hospitals have been at capacity with seriously ill people and have been transferring intensive care patients to facilities in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island.

Province-wide, there are 374 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections, up by 17 from Tuesday, with 153 of them in intensive care, the same as Tuesday.

One new infection outbreak has been declared, at Tofino General Hospital, and an outbreak at the Residence in Mission senior care facility has been declared over. That leaves 19 active outbreaks, including areas at Mission Memorial Hospital, University Hospital of Northern B.C. and 16 long-term care or assisted living homes in the province.

From Oct. 5-11, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68.0% of cases and from Sept. 28-Oct. 11, they accounted for 73.4% of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases for Oct. 13 by region:

• 245 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,214 active

• 82 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 721 active

• 119 new cases in Interior Health, 850 active

• 67 new cases in Northern Health, 689 active

• 92 new cases in Island Health, 640 active

