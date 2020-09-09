Conservation officer Kyle Bueckert said the cougar could have come to Grand Forks from nearby Observation Mountain

B.C. cougar kills fawn next to home of Kootenay wildlife official

The official says the cat hasn’t returned to the site of its kill in Grand Forks, B.C.

A cougar took down a fawn next to the home of a West Kootenay conservation officer (CO) Friday, Sept. 4.

Kyle Bueckert, who supervises COs across the region, said he attended the grisly scene at his neighbour’s front lawn in the Boudary city of Grand Forks early Friday morning.

It was supposed to have been his day off, he said, but Bueckert stayed with the carcass until it was removed by a city crew a short time later.

READ MORE: Cougar sightings reported in Grand Forks

READ MORE: 9-yr-old boy survives cougar attack at Christina Lake

“The fawn had obvious puncture wounds to its neck,” he explained, adding that the cougar had “fed on” the young deer’s leg.

Bueckert said he set up a security camera over the kill site, but didn’t capture the predator on video over the weekend.

COs won’t attempt to trap or kill the cougar because it doesn’t pose a threat to Grand Forks residents or their pets, he explained.

“You gotta let ‘em do their thing,” he said.

“It’s not surprising that this cougar came in to town — maybe from [nearby] Observation Mountain — killed a deer, had a feed, and then left.”

It’s natural for cougars to prey on local deer, he said, stressing that the fawn had been killed at night, when big cats normally hunt.

He estimated, very roughly, that there are between 200-300 deer in the Grand Forks area.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConservationGrand ForksWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ktunaxa Nation Council eyes increased collaboration with director reassignments

Just Posted

Ktunaxa Nation Council eyes increased collaboration with director reassignments

Senior leadership will bring fresh perspectives to new roles in a six-month reassignment

Cranbrook RCMP searching for suspect in theft of E-bike

E-bike was reported missing on Sunday between 2:50 - 4:50 p.m.

PeakFest 2020 brings live music back to Cranbrook

FPPAS’s “Masquerade in Moir” launches four weekend festival

East Kootenay local Casey Hanemayer wins Ontario Disc Golf Championships

Hanemayer also surpasses 1000 rating, secures major sponsorship

Doctor Creek wildfire grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Pest control company releases 2020 list of B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

B.C. cougar kills fawn next to home of Kootenay wildlife official

The official says the cat hasn’t returned to the site of its kill in Grand Forks, B.C.

First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tla’Amin Nation says multiple citizens are experiencing symptoms of the virus

Nelson youth climate strikers reach 53 weeks, plan public event Sept. 25

A COVID-safe Sept. 25 climate event will line the Orange Bridge from end to end, two metres apart

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

Canadians reluctant to remove statues of historical figures now seen as racist: Poll

75% of respondents to the poll were against the Montreal-style ‘spontaneous’ tearing down of Macdonald statues

‘We want him back’: Canucks trying to re-sign goalie Jacob Markstrom

Vancouver GM Jim Benning has long list of NHL off-season tasks

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

Most Read