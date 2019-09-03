First responders help rescue a man who paraglided off the Stawamus Chief on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Squamish RCMP)

B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

40-year -old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area

A man who crashed while paragliding off the Stawamus Chief on Thursday has died, according to Squamish RCMP.

The 40-year-old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area of the blind channel portion of the Howe Sound around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death.

READ MORE: Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Environment champions want voters to make climate their main priority this fall
Next story
Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Just Posted

New head coach of the College of the Rockies women’s volleyball team.

Jessica Dempsey Bryan Fraser is ready to take the reigns as the… Continue reading

East Kootenay MLA reacts to gas prices report

Tom Shypitka says government should have included economic and fiscal policy as potential factors

Peak Music Festival rocks Rotary Park

The second annual Peak Music Festival proved to be a most fitting… Continue reading

Autopsy confirms ‘criminality’ in Kimberley homicide investigation

Police still asking the public to contact authorities if they have any information

Brexit: Boris Johnson makes his move

Gwynne Dyer Shock! Horror! Johnson prorogues Parliament! End of democracy in Britain!… Continue reading

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

Ride-hailing app TappCar could be the first ride-hailing app to operate in all of B.C.

Lyft and Uber have both said they plan to operate in the Lower Mainland

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment to include two new towers

Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

40-year -old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area

Environment champions want voters to make climate their main priority this fall

Voters take to the polls in October

B.C.’s costly gasoline partly due to low-carbon requirements

B.C.’s increasing requirement similar to Oregon, California

Most Read