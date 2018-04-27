B.C. cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock

Local police have asked RCMP to investigate

An Abbotsford Police officer is under investigation for allegedly stealing money while searching a drug dealing suspect’s house.

The cop was seen putting money in his sock on surveillance footage from the house where he was part of the execution of a search warrant. The video was shown during the alleged dealer’s trial.

According to a police press release, the officer claimed that he hadn’t stolen the money and that he had put it in his sock as a joke before returning it.

The Abbotsford Police Department has asked the RCMP to investigate and consider potential charges. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has also been told about the incident and will likely start an investigation of its own.

In the meantime, the cop has been “removed from operational policing duties.”

