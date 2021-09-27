B.C. confirms 2,239 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, 18 deaths

A mobile COVID-19 immunization clinic at the Co-op Food Store parking lot in Vanderhoof, Thursday, Sept. 16. Vanderhoof and other Northern Health communities have seen higher infection rates and lower vaccination than in urban B.C. (Four Rivers Co-operative Facebook photo)

B.C. public health teams recorded 876 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 657 on Saturday and 706 more on Monday, and 18 deaths attributed to the coronavirus pandemic over the weekend.

Five of the deaths were recorded in the Interior Health region, six in Vancouver Coastal, three each in Fraser Health and Island Health, and one in Northern Health where hospitals have been under pressure to cope. As of Sept. 27 there are 303 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infection, down from 319 on Friday, with 141 in intensive care, down from 149 over the three days.

