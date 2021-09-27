A mobile COVID-19 immunization clinic at the Co-op Food Store parking lot in Vanderhoof, Thursday, Sept. 16. Vanderhoof and other Northern Health communities have seen higher infection rates and lower vaccination than in urban B.C. (Four Rivers Co-operative Facebook photo)

A mobile COVID-19 immunization clinic at the Co-op Food Store parking lot in Vanderhoof, Thursday, Sept. 16. Vanderhoof and other Northern Health communities have seen higher infection rates and lower vaccination than in urban B.C. (Four Rivers Co-operative Facebook photo)

B.C. confirms 2,239 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, 18 deaths

5 new health-care outbreaks, 5 more declared over

B.C. public health teams recorded 876 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 657 on Saturday and 706 more on Monday, and 18 deaths attributed to the coronavirus pandemic over the weekend.

Five of the deaths were recorded in the Interior Health region, six in Vancouver Coastal, three each in Fraser Health and Island Health, and one in Northern Health where hospitals have been under pressure to cope. As of Sept. 27 there are 303 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infection, down from 319 on Friday, with 141 in intensive care, down from 149 over the three days.

more to come…

RELATED: Alberta doctors raise alarm on COVID-19 intensive care

RELATED: B.C.’s hand-written vaccination cards no longer valid

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Fast-spreading disease has ‘100s’ of deer dropping dead on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Aquatic Centre inside Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Cranbrook Aquatic Centre to reopen Oct. 3

Pictured is an illegally harvested elk in the East Kootenay region. (East Kootenay Conservation Officer Service File.)
7 Illegal animals harvested in East Kootenay region during first 10 days of hunting season

Pictured above: Evan Bueckert served as guest conductor of the Symphony of the Kootenays, Saturday, Feb. 2. 2019. Lyle Grisedale photo
Symphony of the Kootenays returns to the stage in Cranbrook, Nelson

Baker St. in Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.
City seeks public input for creation of downtown revitalization plan