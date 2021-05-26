Denali National Park in Alaska. (Nic McPhee/Wikimedia)

B.C. climber in critical condition after falling 1,000 feet from Alaska mountain

Burnaby man ‘alive but unresponsive due to multiple traumatic injuries’

A Canadian climber was in critical condition after falling nearly 1,000 feet (305 meters) while climbing Denali, in Alaska, park officials said.

A statement from Denali National Park and Preserve identified the climber as 31-year-old Adam Rawski, of Burnaby, B.C. According to the statement, climbers Monday evening at the 17,200-feet (5,2439meter) high camp on Denali saw an un-roped climber take a tumbling fall of nearly 1,000 feet (305 meters) from Denali Pass, which is at 18,200 feet (5,547 meters) .

Guides from the high camp responded, and a park helicopter, which had been out doing glacier monitoring surveys, was able to mobilize for an evacuation, arriving on site within a half-hour of receiving the initial report, the statement said.

The statement described Rawski as “alive but unresponsive due to multiple traumatic injuries.” The climber was taken to an Anchorage hospital in critical condition, the statement says.

Denali is North America’s tallest mountain at 20,310 feet (6,190 meters).

The Associated Press

