B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

A man died while climbing the Stawamus Chief near Squamish on Sunday, RCMP said.

According to police, they were contacted after a witness saw a year man fall off the Angel’s Crest portion of the north face of the Chief around 11:30 a.m.

Emergency personnel found the 33-year-old climber about 200 to 300 feet up the north face.

“After a difficult and highly technical extraction the man, a 33 year old Squamish resident, went into medical distress and died a short time later” said Sgt. Sascha Banks.

RCMP said this was the second climber to die on the popular Stawamus Chief in the last six weeks and the third search and rescue call for climbers on the mountain this weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100.

READ MORE: Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘There was chaos’: Five wounded, one critically in north Toronto club shooting

Just Posted

Emergency response livestock trailer offered to RDEK

RDEK board welcomes emergency response livestock trailer, refers it to staff for further study

Hospital pharmacy relocation plan moves forward

Design contract awarded to relocate existing pharmacy department at regional hospital

Crews continue to battle South Teepee fire

There has been minimal fire growth, however, more accurate mapping has it up to 25 hectares

‘Suspicious package’ closes part of downtown Fernie

Elk Valley RCMP are investigating a suspicious package outside a grocery store… Continue reading

WildSafe reports decrease in wildlife reports in Kimberley/Cranbrook

WildSafeBC is reporting a decrease in wildlife reports this year compared to… Continue reading

WATCH: The Anadil Belly Dancers at SummerSounds in Cranbrook

The Fisher Peak Performing Artist Society’s popular Summer Sounds/Dancing in the Park… Continue reading

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

In honour of B.C. Day, take this short quiz and see how much you know about our province

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp at straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

WATCH: Incredible Vancouver Island orca encounter captured on video

Thousands watch video of whale encounter on Twitter

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Most Read