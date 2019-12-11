This fundraiser for MarieAnne Baldwin, whose husband Keith Baldwin was shot and killed, was one of many GoFundMe fundraisers that people in Chilliwack supported this year. The city has been named the second most generous city in Canada based on the number of donations per capita on GoFundMe. (GoFundMe)

B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe

Chilliwack took the number-two spot while Kamloops was at the top of the list

Thank you, B.C. You’re so kind.

The top five cities named by GoFundMe for being the most generous, based on the number of donations per capita, in Canada are all located in B.C.

The worldwide social fundraising platform released its Year in Giving report today, Dec. 11, which includes a list of the 10 most generous cities in Canada.

The number-one city is Kamloops.

“We all want to be reminded of the good in humanity and inspired by uplifting news – not just during the holidays, but every day,” GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon said. “Helping people and causes is what brings us to work every day, and we are grateful that we get to empower others to make a lasting difference.”

The 10 most generous cities in Canada, based on the number of donations per capita on GoFundMe, are:

1. Kamloops

2. Chilliwack

3. Kelowna

4. Nanaimo

5. Victoria

6. Fredericton

7. Prince George

8. Saskatoon

9. Thunder Bay

10. Red Deer

Canada earned its place as the fourth most generous country on GoFundMe as people came together and took action to make a difference in their community.

The 10 most generous countries, based on number of donations per capita:

1. Ireland

2. United States

3. Australia

4. Canada

5. United Kingdom

6. Switzerland

7. Luxembourg

8. Netherlands

9. Denmark

10. Norway

In Canada, Tuesday is the most popular day for folks to start a fundraiser, and 8 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) is the most popular time of day to start a fundraiser. Thursday is the most popular day to donate, and 9 p.m. CST is the most popular time to donate.

A total of 834 fundraisers were created this year in Canada that mention hockey. The most prolific donor in the country gave 91 times to 78 fundraisers.

The Year in Giving report highlights global data, trends, company milestones and the biggest moments that took place on GoFundMe this year.

Launched in 2010, GoFundMe is the world’s largest free social fundraising platform. The GoFundMe community has raised over $9 billion, from more than 120 million donations, for people, causes and organizations.

RELATED: Chilliwack single mother’s trauma therapy dog victim of a hit and run

RELATED: Wife of Chilliwack homicide victim says he was more than ‘known to police’

RELATED: Chilliwack woman struck by train while trying to save man has partial hand amputation

 

@PhotoJennalism
jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk
Next story
RCMP investigate Saturday night stabbing in Cranbrook

Just Posted

RCMP investigate Saturday night stabbing in Cranbrook

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a stabbing incident after being called to the… Continue reading

City seeking feedback for draft five-year plan

Municipal taxes set to increase 2.88 per cent following fall budget dicussions

Climate protesters discuss strategies with City energy manager

A group of Cranbrook citizens gathered outside of City Hall to protest… Continue reading

Long alcohol lineups at Offspring concert raised during council meeting

Two backstage concessions closed due to contractual terms, according to city staff

New seniors care facility opens in Cranbrook

Golden Life Management opened first phase of Kootenay Street Village this week

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe

Chilliwack took the number-two spot while Kamloops was at the top of the list

Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk

Two-factor verification has been the go-to way to keep online accounts secure

Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time ‘Person of the Year’

‘I could never have imagined anything like that happening,’ she said in a phone interview

B.C. patients wait 41% longer than national average to see a walk-in doctor: Medimap

The longest wait time was found in Sidney, B.C., where patients waited an average of 180 minutes

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

Most Read