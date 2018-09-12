B.C. cities formally call on province to replace Greyhound

Company will pull bus service from western Canada this fall

B.C. cities formally asked the province to take a hard look at replacing Greyhound after the company pulls out of Western Canada on Oct. 31.

The ask came via the first resolution of the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler on Wednesday morning.

Fraser Fort George Regional District chair Art Kaehn said that the decision made by Greyhound in July to nix service had left many in a bind.

“For passengers, Greyhound was an economical form of transportation for seniors, students, families and others that have no other means or travel options,” said Kaehn.

“For business, it was a means to courier goods.”

The resolution was adopted unanimously.

READ MORE: Should government pay for rural buses to replace Greyhound?

Aside from this morning’s resolution, three more communities asked the province to replace Greyhound service.

Lillooet Mayor Marg Lampman is proposing the convention endorse a provincially-run feasibility study for rail service between North Vancouver and Lillooet.

The Central Kootenay Regional District is asking the province to work with the private sector to fill the gaps created in medical patient transport throughout rural southern B.C.

In northern B.C., the village of McBride – located 210 kilometres north of Prince George is asking the province to address the “vital passenger transportation void” left by Greyhound’s pullout.

BC Bus North will run throughout northern B.C. to help fill the gap left by Greyhound. (BC Transit)

So far, the province has introduced BC Bus North, which connects Prince Rupert, Prince George, Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Fort Nelson and Valemount. Fares cost between $35 and $45.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vigilante B.C. motorsports dealer takes back stolen motorcycle
Next story
Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

Just Posted

Women’s hockey gets underway at 55+ BC Games

The the first time in its history, the 55+ BC Games (formerly known as the BC Seniors Games) are featuring Women’s Hockey

RCMP warn about phone scammers

Police say scammers are after personal information posing as lottery officials

Chamber announces new executive director

Kristin Parsons to head up local business advocacy organization starting in November

55+ B.C. Games underway today

Games Village and Participant Accreditation currently taking place at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

Movie inspired by local lawyer to be screened at Key City Theatre

‘The Grizzlies’ is inspired by Russ Sheppard’s experiences teaching and coaching lacrosse in the Arctic

Vigilante B.C. motorsports dealer takes back stolen motorcycle

Owner of Pride Motorsports on Vancouver Island shares live video of recovery operation

B.C. cities formally call on province to replace Greyhound

Company will pull bus service from western Canada this fall

U.S., Canadian researchers consider capturing ailing orca J50

Southern resident killer whale, who swims along B.C. coast, has been focus since August

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties finish Amazing Race Canada in second place

Brother and sister work in Williams Lake and Langley RCMP detachments

White powder sent to B.C. law office tests positive for flour

Police in Greater Victoria are still waiting for full test results from hazmat incident

This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Fluffy grey “cat burglar” on the prowl for women’s clothes in the Lower Mainland

Lack of government funding leaves B.C. double amputee struggling

Jean Moulton filled out the paperwork, but the program to build ramps at her home is out of cash.

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

Governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have issued mandatory evacuation orders

Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

Dr. Daniel Borsuk performed the feat on Maurice Desjardins, world’s oldest face transplant recipient

Most Read