A frosty Maple leaf thawing with its fellow leaves on a brisk autumn morning. (Pixabay photo)

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Temperatures plunged across the B.C. overnight, breaking a number of low temperature records – but meteorologists are expecting more seasonal weather ahead.

“We’ll flirt with a few records tonight, but gradually will see records climb closer to normal,” Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald told Black Press Media Thursday.

One of the oldest records broken Wednesday was seen at the Vancouver International Airport where temperatures dropped to freezing, marking the coldest Oct. 10 in 123 years.

Meanwhile, the Bella Coola Airport dipped to -3.4 C, breaking a record of -3.3 C recorded in 1915.

A total of 41 cold temperatures have been broken in the past two days, including -10.3 C in Clinton on Wednesday, breaking a 2009 record, and -8.2 C in Smithers, smashing the old record set in 1959.

MacDonald said skies are expected to remain clear overnight Thursday, bringing more cold weather and possible records.

More records broken in B.C. Wednesday:

Abbotsford: -0.4 C (-0.1 C in 2008)

Campbell River: -5 C (-3 C in 1983)

Hope: -0.1 C (2.8 C in 2009)

Lytton: -2.3 C (1.7 C in 2009)

Nanaimo: -1.5 C (0 C in 1948)

Port Alberni: -2.7 C (-1.1 C in 1916)

Port Hardy: -1.8 C (-0.6 C in 1972)

Powell River: -1.4 C (-0.3 C in 2008)

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

