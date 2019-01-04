B.C. bridge operator job posting includes ‘exposure to abusive people’

City of Victoria seeks operator for the Johnson Street bridge

The City of Victoria is looking for someone to operate its new $105-million bridge, with an unusual working condition described in the job posting.

Posted on Jan. 3, the position’s main function is to oversee the passage of marine traffic under the Johnson Street Bridge, which reopened to the public last March after a five-year replacement.

ALSO READ: Johnson Street Bridge at centre of three lawsuits involving City of Victoria

Key duties include raising and lowering the bridge; communicating with boat traffic over the radio; and controlling the flow of cars and pedestrians by operating gates and traffic lights.

In addition to having to work outside in all weather conditions and occasional work from heights, the operator would experience “exposure to abusive people,” the posting says, albeit rarely.

No explanation was provided as to what kind of abuse or from whom. The city has not yet returned a request for comment.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Another human foot washes up near B.C. coastline
Next story
How many iconic KFC buckets still exist in B.C.?

Just Posted

El Niño brings above-normal temperatures to Cranbrook

The sun is shining and the thermometer shows a balmy four degrees… Continue reading

Hornets end 2018 on high note

The Cranbrook Bantam hornets closed out 2018 winning the Merritt Bantam Rep Tournament.

Kootenay ICE take on Tigers, Chiefs, Giants

The ICE will play three games in three nights as they try to get in the win column.

Cranbrook’s most important five stories of 2018

I am not omniscient, but from where I sit I get a… Continue reading

ICE acquire Marco Creta from Pats for Blake Allan

Kootenay ICE are making some trades leading up to the 2019 WHL trade deadline.

Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Researchers are trying to develop phone apps to detect impending mental health crises

Prescription drug payments eliminated for low-income B.C. residents

Some people were skipping medication due to cost, Adrian Dix says

UPDATE: Kamloops police deal with sixth suspected bomb threat in two years

Kamloops RCMP have blocked off an area of the downtown core on Friday

How many iconic KFC buckets still exist in B.C.?

Rotating bucket perched atop a post outside a White Rock franchise for decades is removed

B.C. bridge operator job posting includes ‘exposure to abusive people’

City of Victoria seeks operator for the Johnson Street bridge

Another human foot washes up near B.C. coastline

The latest foot was found near Everett, Wash. on Jan. 1, 2019.

RCMP serious crime probes death of B.C. senior at public care home

RCMP say death occurred after altercation with another resident of the facility

Two-day storm departs B.C., but leaves flooded roads, avalanche danger behind

Heavy snow has created a ‘high’ possibility of slides on south coast, Vancouver Island mountains

Are New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘selfish, incredibly intrusive’?

Parksville resident says her New Year’s Eve was ruined by loud displays

Most Read